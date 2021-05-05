Itawamba County Schools will host graduation proceedings for all county schools on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Davis Event Center on the ICC Campus in Fulton.
Mantachie High School’s 57 graduates will walk first during their ceremony at 10 a.m.
Tremont Attendance Center will have 24 graduating at their ceremony at 1 p.m.
Itawamba Agricultural High School will hold its ceremony at 4 p.m. Approximately 97 seniors from IAHS will receive diplomas this year.
At this time, events are limited to a 75 percent capacity and masks are still mandatory at school events.
Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the Times in an interview, “If the capacity stays at 75%, we don’t foresee having to restrict the number of guests. Masks will be required at all ceremonies. Everyone must leave the arena at the conclusion of graduation exercises. This must be done for cleaning purposes.”
Wiygul added that those rules could be subject to change at any time depending on any new guidance that may be handed down.