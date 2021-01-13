Itawamba County School Board members are preparing to take bids for the construction of a new bus shop.
Itawamba County School Board Attorney Michele Floyd told the Times that the old bus shop was not large enough to accommodate modern buses, in addition to other shortcomings. In order to get buses into the shop, the security lights must first be removed, and of course, reattached afterward.
“There is not adequate room for storage or parts,” said Floyd. “There is not an oil pit or sufficient hoisting device to use to change oil. It is simply an old, outdated building that no longer meets the needs of the district.”
The new shop will be located on the same plot of land as the current facility which is owned by the Itawamba County School District.