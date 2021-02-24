Itawamba County School District (ICSD) recently honored its Parent of the Year nominees. Pushing through this new frontier of virtual learning and hybrid classrooms has been nothing short of a team effort.
These parents have gone above and beyond to show support to students, teachers, and administrators. They spend hours volunteering and organizing events to benefit their schools.
Each year, teachers, parents and paraprofessionals from ICSD are recognized for their outstanding efforts during that school year.
In this, the third part of a three part series on faculty, staff and volunteers from ICSD, we will be recognizing the Parent of the Year award nominees from each school.
ICSD is immensely grateful to have such an amazing support system in these seven women.
Award nominees for the 2020-2021 school year included:
Dorsey Attendance Center: Lisa Daraccott
Fairview Attendance Center: Shelley Green
Itawamba Attendance Center: Alisha Wilson
Mantachie Elementary School: Crystal Miles
Tremont Attendance Center: Jan Holley
Mantachie High School: Lacey Duthu
Itawamba Agricultural High School: Lori Holland