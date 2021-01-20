While there won’t be a ceremony this year, now more than ever, our Itawamba County School District (ICSD) faculty, staff, and parents all deserve the highest praise and recognition.
Pushing through this new frontier of virtual learning and hybrid classrooms has been nothing short of a team effort.
From teachers reimagining how they teach and the structure of their entire classrooms to administrators delivering groceries to students’ front doorsteps ensuring that no student goes without food while not physically in school every day, every person at ICSD from top down has worked tirelessly to make this year as successful as possible.
Each year, teachers, parents and paraprofessionals from each of the county’s nine schools are recognized for their outstanding efforts during that school year.
In this, the second part of a three part series on faculty and staff from ICSD, we will be recognizing the Paraprofessional of the Year award nominees from each school.
Paraprofessionals wear a multitude of hats under normal conditions, but suffice it to say they’ve added a couple more during the 2020-2021 school year.
These individuals assist teachers by giving instructional and behavioral instruction to the classroom and conducting one-on-one interventions with students among many other responsibilities.
Award nominees for the 2020-2021 school year included:
Dorsey Attendance Center: Natalie Blackmon
Fairview Attendance Center: Shanna Crenshaw
Itawamba Attendance Center: Glenda Reese
Mantachie Elementary School: Bylinda Oswalt
Tremont Attendance Center: Misti Norris