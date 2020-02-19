Local students recently received a sneak peek at their (possible) futures as part of the Itawamba Career and Technical Center (ICTC) recent College and Career Explosion (CCE).
Career and Pathway Experience Instructor Deana Patterson organizes the event each year. She said the event bridges the gap between colleges and businesses and the young adults who may soon join them.
“We are so excited about the support demonstrated for our 160 plus rising professionals at our annual College and Career Explosion,” Patterson said. “We had over 75 industry leaders in attendance.”
Each year, Patterson invites colleges and potential employers to join the event. Students are given the opportunity to meet with them and ask questions one-on-one. The networking event gives students career insight to companies and colleges both locally and beyond.
At this year’s CCE, Itawamba Community College (ICC) exhibited several courses, including Automotive Technology, Precision Machining, Computer Programming and Networking and Paralegal.
Ritchie Burton, Automotive Technology Instructor with ICC, demonstratedsome of the diagnostics of electronic and electrical systems. Students receive an Associate of Applied Science upon completing their program.
Other colleges represented included Delta State, both Oxford and Tupelo Ole Miss campuses, and Mississippi State University. Traveling the longest distance to join were Nashville Auto Diesel, University of Southern Mississippi and Tougaloo College. In total, 12 campuses highlighted their courses of study to potential students.
For students interested in becoming public servants, the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Fulton Fire Department were available to advise future graduates. Each discussed the rigorous training and dangers involved with their jobs.
Local industry leaders were on-hand to advise students about career options within their businesses. Longtime Fulton companies F.L. Crane and JESCO offered young men and women a look at career opportunities within their operations, and representatives from Thomas Logging detailed their operation.
Taylor Arnold, Fabrication Manager with Ferguson Enterprises in Fulton, said his employer is looking for young people who are willing and committed to come to work.
“We are a pipe distribution company. Last year we were over 19 billion in sales,” Arnold said. “Every day is different, and there’s lots of potential for growth within our company. We’re right here in Itawamba County, and it’s a great place for students to consider.”
Ingalls Shipbuilding, located in Pascagoula, also traveled to ICTC to take part in the expo. The 82- year-old company employs over 11,000. Their industrial site covers 800 acres on the Pascagoula River and builds warships for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, and international and commercial customers.
“Our company is looking to hire another 3,400 individuals this year, and that’s why I came to Fulton,” Garry Mercer, Talent Acquisition Representative for the company, told The Times. “We’re a great place to work and have an excellent benefits package. I’m here to share that with the students.”
Mercer discussed the company’s benefits package, including on-site medical clinics, education assistance and retirement benefits with those interested. He said reaching out to students through events like ICTC’s College and Career Explosion is not only beneficial to the students, it also benefits companies like Ingalls in seeking potential employees.
Patterson agreed. She said it’s the support of college and industry leaders that gets students a step ahead in choosing their paths in life.
“With their support, our rising professionals will be able to utilize the skills they have earned in our state and nationally recognized pathways as they pursue their goals in post-secondary or career settings,” she said.
ICTC offers nine career options: Automotive Service Technician, Career Pathway Experience, Collision Repair, Construction, Digital Media, Health Science, Law and Public Safety, Teacher Academy and Welding.