More than 300 sixth grade students from throughout Itawamba County were invited to the Itawamba Career and Technical Center (ICTC) last week to participate in their STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) week event aimed at inspiring students to explore, develop, and master career essential STEM skills.
Students were able to choose a hands-on STEM experience to take part in from three of the seven following career pathways: Automotive Service, Culinary Arts, Collision Repair, Construction, Health Science, and Welding.
Project examples are electric circuit robot(s), s’mores solar oven, an air brushed painting, bird house/frame building and decorating, healthy vs vaping lungs respiratory system, and metal sculpture art robot.
According to ICTC instructor Carrie Grubbs, ICTC student helpers were on hand to assist instructors and sixth grader visitors in completing their projects. These student helpers were chosen based on their attendance and grades.
“They get to show the kids around and help with their projects,” said Grubbs. “They have loved it!”
County Supervisors, along with representatives from TV as well as Tombigbee Electric Power Association and Itawamba County Superintendent Trae Wiygul were given the opportunity to tour the ICTC during the event and see just how this money was being put to use.
“We’ve got to increase this in order for our county to grow,” Wiygul told the Times. “We’re gonna put the effort in.”
This event was made possible by a $5,000 grant through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) STEM Classroom Grant Program. The program provides much needed funding to for STEM based projects in school sand classrooms throughout the TVA service area.
The grant award is a part of $600,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to 142 schools across TVA’s service territory. The competitive grant program provides teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000. Preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem-solving. Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“This is a great program,” said Scott Hendrix, Chief Executive Officer, Tombigbee Electrical Power Association and Tombigbee Fiber, LLC. addressing the group. “It was fun to see the kids working and we’re glad we could be a part of it.”