More than 300 sixth graders from across the district received hands-on opportunities to explore, develop, and master career essential science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills at the Itawamba Career and Technical Center’s (ICTC) recent “Start Here. Go Anywhere!” event.
Students selected three out of seven career pathway classes – Automotive Service, Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Health Science, Law and Public Safety, or Welding – for first-hand STEM experience. Each class offered its own unique project geared toward piquing the curiosity of the student’s potential career choice.
“The projects included a sling-shot car, air-brush painting, building birdhouses, creating a s’mores solar oven, healthy/unhealthy lung, crime scene investigation techniques, and designing a nuts and bolts robot,” ICTC Director Carrie Grubbs said.
The event was funded by a $5,000 STEM grant through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) STEM Classroom Grant Program. The program funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools in the TVA service areas throughout the Tennessee Valley.
“We are so excited TVA and [Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated] have provided this opportunity,” Grubbs said. “It’s our goal at the center for every student in the district to have the opportunity to explore, develop, and master career essential STEM skills.”
Grubbs said the sixth graders were able to create their career-specific projects with the help of Career and Technical Education Ambassadors and Pathways instructors. Each were given a T-shirt and bag for taking part in the event.
The grant award is a part of $600,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to 142 schools across TVA’s service territory. The competitive grant program provides teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000. Preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem-solving. Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“This is the second year we offered this program to the entire Valley, and we saw a major increase in grant applications this year,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “There is a demand in the Valley for workforce development through STEM education and I am proud of the way TVA and our retirees are responding to that demand by supporting teachers in the classroom.”