The Itawamba Career and Technical Center (ICTC) is proud to announce the receipt of $24,000 in grant funding from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Mississippi (TMMMS). The grant was awarded in 2019 to strengthen the quality of training for the Collision Repair and Automotive Service students. The funds will be used to achieve and maintain Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification.
Currently, the Automotive Service program is one of only a few high school programs that meet ASE certification standards. These funds will provide required equipment, material, and curriculum updates which are necessary to maintain ASE Certification.
“Toyota is proud to support ICTC achieving ASE certification,” said Emily Lauder, Toyota Vice President of Administration. “Our goal is to help develop a robust workforce in Northeast Mississippi, and this accreditation will give high school seniors a strong foundation for employment after graduation.”
With ASE certified experience, ICTC will be providing an opportunity for high school students to become ASE Certified Professionals. With ASE certifications, employers will be able to hire ICTC students more confidently, and ICTC students will also have a strong foundation to pursue post-secondary training. ICTC transportation pathway students will be prepared to fill the demands for this field. Mississippi Occupational Employment Projections through 2026 show a 5.8% growth in the field of collision repair and a 3.9% growth in the field of automotive service. By completing their training in an ASE Certified, safety-oriented, industry leading classroom; ICTC students will have an opportunity to pursue a career that will provide sustainability for not only themselves and their customers, but also our community. This will lead to safer working environments and increased consumer confidence.
The largest portion of funding will provide essential equipment for the Collision Repair program to meet ASE Certification requirements. The ASE Education Foundation conducts a 5-step accreditation process which examines the “structure, processes, resources, materials, and mission” of an automotive program. This meticulous review is essential to ensure ICTC’s programs are meeting the automotive industry’s instructional standards. By maintaining and obtaining ASE Certification in both Automotive programs, ICTC will become one of the leading career readiness secondary career and technical centers in the area.
The Itawamba Career and Technical Center is part of the Itawamba County School District and serves high school students from Itawamba Agricultural High School, Mantachie High School, and Tremont High School.