IAHS running back, senior Ike Chandler, added another award to the many accolades he's received since finishing a second straight season with over 2,000 yards rushing.
Chandler has been named the Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Area large school team.
Fellow senior, Daeveon Sistrunk, was also named to the All Area large team. Sistrunk was the team's quarterback. He threw 12 touchdowns while scoring 19 on the ground and rushed for over 1,000 yards this past season.
The duo helped lead the Indians to a 13-1 record and the third round of the playoffs where they lost to eventual state champion Corinth.