Updating wastewater and sewage infrastructure isn't the most glamorous way to improve a community's quality of life. But sometimes the dirtiest work is also some of the most important.
The city of Mantachie completed work on a project to update and improve of its sewage system in early 2022, which revitalized the system and doubled its capacity, all without increasing water and sewage rates for its citizens or incurring any debt related to the project.
The improvements, made possible through a $1.5 million ARC grant matched 70/30 by the city, will help support the growth of the Fawn Grove Industrial Park as well as the city of Mantachie as a whole.
"A sewer project like this is not flashy, but it will be impactful for decades in our town and community," Mantachie mayor Matt Fennell said. "It was a total team effort, and we were glad to be a part."
Back in 2018, Mayor Fennell and the city's board of aldermen recognized the need for expansion of Mantachie's sewer infrastructure to accommodate the growing needs of the city, and the industrial park in particular. After numerous meetings with Three Rivers Planning and Development, Cook Coggins Engineers and representatives at the state, county and city level, Mantachie requested and received approval for the ARC grant and began the years-long process of replacing Mantachie's aging sewer equipment. In addition to the capacity increase, all of the city's sewer lift stations were completely rebuilt.
Mayor Fennell said the improvements would not only
"Sewer infrastructure is vital for economic growth," Mayor Fennell said. "Maintaining an aging sewer system can be expensive and laborious. Through this grant, we were able to replace aging equipment in need of repair without burdening the citizens with an increase in sewer rates."
The improvements are intended not only to better service folks already connected to the system, but also to facilitate future growth without fear of overtaxing the Mantachie's infrastructure.
"Future generations of businesses and residences will be able to connect without having to worry about capacity issues," Mayor Fennell said.
The work completed this year, while extensive, does not represent the end of the city government's plans for updates to Mantachie's infrastructure. Mayor Fennell said the city is actively pursuing additional grants this year in the hopes of continuing to improve the city's sewer system, including replacement of aging pipes and meter systems as well as further expansion.
"Our staff does a great job in maintaining our system," Fennell said, "and we are working with them to identify needs that will continue the water and sewer plant progress."