Tremont Attendance Center is fielding their first boys track team in recent memory this year, and they finished third at the 1A North Half meet at Potts Camp last week. The Eagles will send a contingent of six to Friday’s 1A state meet in Pearl.
Devin Pounders led the Eagles, winning the 110-meter and 300 hurdles. He finished third in the triple jump.
Tyler Whitaker placed third in the shot put event and advanced in the 110 and 300 hurdles with fourth-place finishes in both.
Brayden Burroughs finished third in the high jump, and Hayden Robinson advanced after a third-place finish in the discus.
Also advancing was the 4x400 relay team after they finished fourth. The team includes: Brayden Burroughs, Gentry Lynch, Konner Sartin and Devin Pounders.