Being a high school football coach in Mississippi tends to carry some pretty hefty expectations for success.
Those expectations often come to a head in a coach's third or fourth year, when the system and culture that coach brings to the program have had a few years to become well established. It's when players who were freshmen and sophomores in the coach's first year become juniors and seniors, leaders on the field. If the coaching staff have done their jobs right, those players have bought into what the coaches have preached for the previous years and understand the goals and expectations set for the program.
As Mantachie football enters its third year under head coach Ken Adams, that time is now. Adams is confident his Mustangs are ready to make some noise in Class 3A in 2022.
"We have really great kids here," Adams said. "We've got great facilities, and I feel like we are as good as any team in 3A. If we don't (feel that way) as coaches, then the kids won't, then what do you have?"
Mantachie moved up from Class 2A to 3A for the 2021 season, putting them in a tough region with the likes of Kossuth, Booneville, and Water Valley. The Mustangs made the playoffs the last two seasons, going 5-6 (2-2 in region play) in 2020 before going 6-5 (1-3) in 2021. They'll look to take the next step this season, competing with the perennial powers of Region 1-3A.
Being on the bubble between 2A and 3A presents a unique challenge for Adams and his staff, but he says that regardless of classification, the mentality is the same.
"Whether 2A or 3A, you put 11 guys on the field," Adams said. "You've got to go out there and be physically, mentally and emotionally tough.
"The bottom line is we've got to go out there and know that we can compete with any school in 3A," he added.
Two of the biggest factors for the Mustangs' success going forward will be consistency and depth. With two full seasons under his belt, Adams has already seen the consistency his players have had heading into the 2022 season paying off.
"The biggest thing for us that we noticed last year was our practice, because they knew more," Adams said. "So instead of having to teach every phase, every little thing, how we want to do it, last year they just rolled. This year, our practices should be better. The intensity, the speed should be better. And if you do that, all those things come together for Friday night. Your week becomes just a little bit easier because the guys know you."
"Our starters have all been here several years," assistant head coach Scott Booth added. "I think we've got 19 or 20 seniors on the team."
That consistency will continue to carry over year-to-year as well. The young players coming up through Adams' system now will be the senior leaders of the Mustangs' future.
"The best part about it is our guys who were seventh graders when we got here are ninth graders, and the 10th graders are seniors," he said. "Eventually it's gonna be that everybody that comes through is going to be doing the same thing – same system, same numbers, same verbiage."
On the depth front, Booth, who also coaches the junior varsity team, emphasized the importance of having solid backups to spell the Mustangs' starters, particularly in the trenches. Football games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage, and getting those big men off the field to catch their breath and rehydrate will be critical if Mantachie is to compete for the postseason in 2022.
"We've got a lot of seniors on this squad," Booth said. "But what we're really working on is developing some of those younger guys to add some depth to what we have. We've got some guys that have to play both sides of the ball, so we want to be able to give them some breaks in there throughout the game. So we've got to take some of these young guys, they've got to step up and get in shape physically so that they will be able to step in and give those older guys some minutes."
Cross-training offensive and defensive linemen to back up their counterparts has been another point of emphasis, giving the Mustangs more options to help stave off exhaustion and injury.
"If you start on our offensive line, we try to make you a starter on the defensive line (and vice versa)," Booth said. "It doesn't always work out that way, but we're doing our best to establish some depth."
With summer workouts well underway, the 2022 season will be here before the Mustangs know it. While perfection is a never-ending pursuit, the coaches will continue pushing this Mantachie squad in the hopes of reaching new heights this fall.
"It's a process that's going to continue," Booth said. "We'll never get exactly where we want to be, but we're a lot closer now than we were when we got here."
The Mantachie community's undying support – and expectations – for the Mustangs serve as a powerful motivator not just for the players, but for Adams and his staff as they push themselves to field the best team they can
"The thing about Mantachie is the community has a tremendous amount of pride," Adams said. "The kids at the school have pride, the coaches have pride. There's a very passionate group. We've just got to put the product on the field."
Ken Adams, Head Coach
"The best part about it is our guys who were seventh graders when we got here are ninth graders, and the 10th graders are seniors. So eventually it's gonna be that everybody that comes through is going to be doing the same thing – same system, same numbers, same verbiage."
Importance of consistency and setting expectations
"But the thing about Mantachie is the community has a tremendous amount of pride. The kids at the school have pride, the coaches have pride. There's a very passionate group. We've just got to put the product on the field."
Scott Booth, Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, JV Coach
"Defensively, we've got a good group coming back. We've got a lot of seniors on this squad. But what we're really working on is developing some of those younger guys to add some depth to what we have. We've got some guys that have to play both sides of the ball, so we want to be able to give them some breaks in there throughout the game. So we've got to take some of these young guys, they've got to step up and get in shape physically so that they will be able to step in and give those older guys some minutes."
"Our starters have all been here several years. I think we've got 19 or 20 seniors on the team."
~50 on the roster
Getting linemen breaks is important.
"We try to play one side of the ball, especially with our linemen. Those big guys get a little more tired throughout the game. Skill players it doesn't bother too much, because they're on the go all the time anyway. But if we've got two defensive tackles, we try to have three or four ready to go so we can put some guys in to give (the starters) a breather."
"If you start on our offensive line, we try to make you a starter on the defensive line. And if you're a starter on the defensive line, we try to make you a starter on the offensive line. It doesn't always work out that way, but we're doing our best to establish some depth."
"Those big guys get a little more tired throughout the game," Booth said. "Skill players it doesn't bother too much, because they're on the go all the time anyway. But if we've got two defensive tackles, we try to have three or four ready to go so we can put some guys in to give (the starters) a breather."
Harder to make mid-game changes when players don't come off the field.
"It's hard to make adjustments during the game if they're on the field all the time."
"It's a process that's going to continue. We'll never get exactly where we want to be, but we're a lot closer now than we were when we got here."