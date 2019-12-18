“When I was younger, I always wanted to be a vet,” Chandler Ayers told The Times. “It wasn’t until I graduated from Northeast that I found my calling to be a teacher.”
The Mantachie Attendance Center fourth grade math and science teacher and Itawamba County School District Teacher of the Year said he’s always valued education and loved to be around kids. This combination led him to change directions, from contemplating a career helping animals to investing in children.
A graduate of Belmont High School, Ayers continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Junior College and received his Bachelor of Education from the University of Mississippi. He is now teaching for his second year at Mantachie Attendance Center.
During his tenure at MAC, he served as assistant football coach, led the school’s running club and worked with the Bible club.
“When I was a student-teacher, I got to see firsthand all the kids that needed a positive influence in their lives,” he said. “I just feel it was a calling from God that truly brought me to the field of education.”
Ayers said his wife, Hannah, who teaches kindergarten at Tishomingo Elementary School, shares his passion for educating children.
“We both love and enjoy our careers, especially the fact that we are making an impact in children’s lives,” he said.
Ayers offered a few words of advice for anyone considering becoming an educator: Stick with it.
“Early in your first year, it can feel like the walls are caving in on you, don’t throw in the towel it will get better,” he said. “At the end of the year, when students are thanking you for teaching them new things, there’s just no other feeling like it.”
Ayers’s overall goal is to instill values like hard work, respect and honesty while teaching students the curriculum. Things, he says, that they can take with them throughout life.
“I heard a quote on the radio once that really stuck with me: ‘In order to win their minds, you first have to win their hearts,’” he said.
He stressed that students must have someone in their lives that cares about them.
“I remember something Superintendent Wiygul told us at the beginning of the year about making an impact,” Ayers said. “He said, ‘Students will run through walls if they know you care.’ That’s the one thing I want my kids, past or present, to remember about me. I care.”