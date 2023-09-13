Butch Jackson, CEO of Mantachie Rural Health Care, informed the Itawamba School Board how an on-campus clinic works at Mantachie Elementary School and shared a proposal to extend the clinic model to the Dorsey Attendance Center.
“This has been a big success at Mantachie,” he told the board. “I think our principals will tell you that they really appreciate our nurse practitioner and all that we do. We want to extend that; we want to go to Dorsey. There will be an assistant and a nurse practitioner.”
Mantachie Rural Health Care, a longtime primary health care provider in Northeast Mississippi, has had a clinic at Mantachie Elementary School that serves elementary, junior high and high school students since 2019.
Jackson said the first year the clinic saw a little more than 200 students, teachers and other faculty. In 2020, that number climbed above 500 and in 2021 and 2022 more than 1,300 students, teachers and faculty came through the school clinic each year.
“Teachers can go in during their off period and they can get their treatment and prescriptions called in to the pharmacy of their choice,” Jackson said, adding that the clinic is for everyone. The clinic takes payments from insurance only, there’s no co-pay but treats all patients, insurance or not. “We do not bill if you do not have health insurance.”
When school is open, Jackson said the nurse practitioner is there at the “little physician’s office.” Students can opt to see the school nurse who can refer them to the nurse practitioner if their parents have signed off on the visits.
With a clinic at the school, parents can pick up their children knowing if they’ve got strep or flu because they’re tested on site if they’re sick, Jackson said. If needed, the nurse practitioner will call in a prescription. “There is never a one-on-one situation with the student or teacher. There will be an assistant and a nurse practitioner present,” he said.
Jackson said he’d talked with Dorsey Attendance Center principal Grant Martin and that Martin is excited about the program. Martin has a few ideas on where he’d like to see the clinic setup but will decide after Mantachie Rural Health does a walk through. “In Mantachie, we set up close to the school nurse,” Jackson said.
Once approved by the board, the nurse practitioner would train at Mantachie and then open up at Dorsey. The clinic would likely open after the Christmas holiday break.
At the first of the school year the Mantachie clinic sends paperwork home with each child for parents to fill out letting the school know if they want their child to be seen by the nurse practitioner and where they want prescriptions filled.
Superintendent Trae Wiygul liked the idea. “I see this as a win-win. It will be a definite benefit to our school and the kids.”
The board voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with Mantachie Rural Health Care for Dorsey.
