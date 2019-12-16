With three games, it was a busy week for Indian basketball fans. Last Tuesday night’s games were the most important, with IAHS traveling to Shannon for a Division 2-4A matchup.
IAHS 56 Shannon 48 (G)
The IAHS Lady Indians evened their division record at 1-1 by beating a team that beat them twice last year by 57 and 33 points respectively. The Lady Indians led throughout and picked up their third win of the season.
Shannon 65 IAHS 49 (B)
The Indians trailed by 3 after the first, and got within 2 points in the second quarter before the Red Raiders went on a 13-0 run. IAHS never got within 10, as the Indians dropped to 0-2 in Region 2-4A.
Aberdeen 40 IAHS 37 (G)
The Lady Indians led by 8 at the half and 6 after three quarters, but the Lady Bulldogs outscored the home-standing Lady Indians 16-7 in the final period, ending the Lady Indians’ three-game winning streak.
IAHS 64 Aberdeen 52 (B)
IAHS led from start to finish and the Indians picked up their first win of the season. The home-standing Indians used a relentless pressure defense and aggressive offense to wear down the Bulldogs. Chandler Wood paced the Indians with 18 points.
Ridgeland 39 IAHS 33 (G)
The Lady Indians led after every quarter, except the one that matters. The Lady Titans used a strong post presence to dominate inside against the smaller Lady Indians. Dela Shumpert paced the Lady Indian attack.
Ridgeland 80 IAHS 29 (B)
The game was tied at 10 after one. The Titans opened the second quarter on a 15-2 run and used a 70-19 run the last three quarters. Pressure defense forced the Indians into several unforced turnovers.
Both teams have a busy week ahead before Christmas. They’ll travel to Tupelo on the 17th, host New Hope on the 20th, and play in the Tupelo Tournament the 21st. Girls play Aberdeen at 12:45 p.m.; guys will play Choctaw Central at 5:45 p.m.