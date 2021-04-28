4/20 - Pontotoc 6, Itawamba AHS 4
Anytime Pontotoc and IAHS meet, in any sport, you can throw records out the window; it’s usually a dog fight. The first edition of the 2021 baseball series was no different. Especially since the series had playoff seeding implications.
The visiting Warriors came out swinging; they scored two runs in the top of the first inning on a single and a throwing error. Pontotoc jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the time the game moved into the bottom of the third.
Stone Collier got the offense going for the Indians in the third as he launched a three-run home run over the left field fence. In the sixth inning, Pontotoc plated a run to extend their lead to 6-3 but left the bases loaded.
Collier answered the call in the bottom half of the inning, as he launched another home run, almost a carbon copy of his third inning shot.
Solomon Smith and Brantley Wiygul reached on singles in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Indians eventually loaded the bases, but a fly out to right field ended the game.
Collier had two home runs and four RBIs on the night.
4/22 - Smithville 6, IAHS 3
The Indians had a week of tribal battles as they travelled to the swamp to take on the Seminoles of Smithville.
Smithville broke open the game in the fourth inning plating four runs. The Seminoles sent the Indians home with the 6-3 loss.
IAHS could only muster out four hits on the evening. Ty Davis had 2 hits and an RBI. Bryson Walters had a double and an RBI.
4/23 - IAHS 6, Pontotoc 2
After a lack luster performance the night before, the IAHS Indians came out guns blazing against the Warriors.
William Blake led off the game with a single to right field. Then the Indians benefited from some poor Warrior pitching as they walked in two first inning runs.
In the fourth, Davis opened the inning with a solo home run. Smith and Wiygul both hit singles in the inning, and both Sam Mabus and Blake would hit sacrifice flies to give IAHS a 6-0 lead.
That’s all the help Collier would need as he cruised all night. He limited the Warriors to three hits and struck out 13 as IAHS left the Hollow with a 6-2 victory.
With the win, IAHS improved its record to 12-12, and they finish division 2-4A play at 6-4. They’ll enter the Class 4A Playoffs as the division's No. 2 seed and will play Gentry in the opening round of the playoffs that begins tomorrow.