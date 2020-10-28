Itawamba Agricultural High School traveled to Pontotoc High School Friday with a chance to clinch back-to-back division titles for the first time.
The game opened fast and furious. IAHS junior Gavin Freeman intercepted the first Warrior pass from scrimmage and set the Indians up with good field position. Sophomore Ty Davis sealed the drive with a quarterback keeper into the end zone to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. Pontotoc answered later in the quarter on a short touchdown run. It did not take long for IAHS to answer, 13 seconds to be exact. Ty Davis connected with junior Tae Chandler for a 65-yard touchdown.
Chandler and sophomore Isaac Smith forced two fumbles in the second quarter, but the Indians could not move the chains with short field position. The Indians trailed 17-14 at the half.
Neither team could muster much offense in the third quarter, and it wasn’t until just over five minutes left in the game that Pontotoc converted a short fourth down and soon scored a touchdown to give themselves a 24-14 lead. Ty Davis connected with Smith with 2:58 left to bring the Indians within 24-21. IAHS tried to recover and onside kick but was unsuccessful. Pontotoc walked away with a hard fought 24-21 victory and the Division 2-4A Championship.
Takeaways:
The IAHS defense forced 3 turnovers; that makes 15 turnovers forced in the last three weeks.
Ty Davis had two touchdown passes.
Penalties were a thorn in the side of the Indians, as they were behind the chains most of the night.
Looking Ahead: Itawamba AHS concludes the regular season at home against the Caledonia Confederates Friday night, with an opportunity to clinch the no. 2 seed and a first round home game with a win.