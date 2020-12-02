On paper it was a David vs. Goliath matchup. Itawamba Agricultural High School traveled to Louisville to face the nine-time state champion Wildcats for the 4A North Half Championship. After giving up two early touchdowns, the Indians buckled down defensively, but the offense found tough sledding throughout the game and fell 18-6.
The Wildcats opened with possession and drove down the field with ease, using a strong run game and jumping out to a 6-0 lead. The Indians opening offensive possession was short lived, as sophomore quarterback Ty Davis threw an interception, which lead to a one play scoring drive for the Wildcats and a 12-0 lead. Turnovers plagued the Indians as they would have two fumbles in the quarter. Louisville led 12-0 after one.
The home team scored on a 24-yard run to open the second quarter and give them an 18-0 lead. However, that would be the only points the Indian defense would surrender the rest of the game. IAHS trailed 18-0 at the half.
The Indians opened the second half with possession, but the stellar Wildcat defense forced a three-and-out. On the next play, the Indian defense forced a fumble, but the offense could not muster many yards. IAHS forced another three-and-out on the next Louisville possession. On the punt attempt, junior Gavin Freeman blocked the punt and set the Indians up inside the five-yard line. Isaac Smith punched it in from three-yards out to make the score 18-6. Louisville controlled the clock throughout the second half with a strong run game and held on for the 18-6 win..
The loss ends the Indians season and a final record of 8-4.
Takeaways:
- Being on the field most of the night did not deter the Indian defense as they held their own with one of the best teams in the state. They forced two turnovers to give them 48 forced turnovers on the season.
- This was only the second appearance in the North Half Finals for the Indians.
- The 2020 version of the IAHS Indians overachieved in most people’s eyes. Coming into the season, there were a lot of new faces in key positions, which made them a dark horse to compete in the tough 4A North. Week by week they improved, there were bumps in the road, but they found a way to make the most of the shortened season. They embodied the true Indian spirit.