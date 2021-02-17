The division 2-4A tournament was last week at Itawamba Community College’s Davis Events Center. The Indians and Lady Indians faltered in the opening days of the tournament with the boys regrouping and winning the consolation game.
2/9 Mooreville 51, IAHS 41
The Lady Indians entered the Division 2-4A tournament as the number four seed. In the opening round, they matched up with the Mooreville Lady Troopers. IAHS got off to a decent start thanks to junior Kiyah Adams attacking the paint. Falling behind 6-2, Mooreville called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady Troopers turned up their defensive pressure and ended the quarter on a 9-0 run and a 11-6 lead after the first quarter.
Turnovers continued to plague the Lady Indians in the second quarter. Mooreville outscored the Lady Indians 16-6 and extended their lead to 27-12 at the break.
In the third quarter, the Lady Indians got into more of an offensive flow. They forced turnovers that converted into layups but could not gain much ground on the Lady Troopers. Mooreville led 39-25 after three quarters.
IAHS could not overcome the large halftime deficit, and Mooreville ended the Lady Indians season with the 51-41 win.
IAHS finishes the season at 8-13.
Junior Tonya Warren led the Lady Indians with 14 points, followed by Adams with 11. Fellow junior Nyresha Mallory and senior Kaitlyn Plunkett with 8 each.
2/10 Shannon 59, Itawamba AHS 42
IAHS been known to get off to fast starts. However, that was not the case when they opened play in the division 2-4A tournament last Wednesday. Shannon jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Red Raiders led the entire game. The Indians made a push in the third to get within two points but could never get over the hump.
Senior Davon Wilder paced the Indians with 16 points, followed by junior Arvesta Troupe with 15, and sophomore Isaac Smith with 11.
The loss put the Indians in the consolation game, and they will travel for the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs.
2/12 tawamba AHS 73, Caledonia 66
After a pour shooting night Wednesday, the Indians used a balanced attack to stave off a group of hot shooting Cavaliers. IAHS raced out to a 16-9 lead after one.
Caledonia kept in close thanks to multiple 3-pointers to narrow the gap to 30-27 at the half.
The Cavaliers continued that trend to stay close, down 44-42 after three.
In the fourth, IAHS poured in 29 points to walk away with the 73-66 win.
Wilder flexed his muscle inside leading the Indians with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Keondra Hampton had 21, sophomore Isaac Smith had 15, and Troupe 12.
IAHS improved to 19-5 on the season.
The win secured the No. 3 seed out of Division 2-4A. The Indians opened the Class 4A playoffs at Clarksdale.