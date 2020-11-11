The Itawamba Agricultural High School soccer teams opened their seasons on the road last week.
The two teams faced 6A Tupelo High School for a pair of matches on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Indians lost 7-0 and the Lady Indians 5-1. Olivia Smith scored the goal and Emma Logan made the assist.
The Indians and Lady Indians squared off with Tupelo Christian Preparatory School on Thursday evening. Both IAHS teams picked up their first wins in the 2020-21 season.
The boys scored in the match’s opening minute and netted five goals total before time expired and held the Eagles to a lone goal.
Evan Conner scored twice in the match, Brantley Wiygul, Luke Yarbrough and Ahmed Alhadaini all scored a goal each.
Wiygul tallied two assist and Alhadaini and Reagan Simmons each made one.
The girls scored twice in the opening half and held on for a 2-1 win. Smith and Logan each had a goal. Smith and Elizabeth Gann were each credited with an assist.