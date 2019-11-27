Itawamba Agricultural High School’s basketball teams played at home for the first time during the 2019-20 season, in matches against the Saltillo Tigers.
Although the Lady Indians have already played two neutral site games this year, the boys were hitting the hardwood for the first time this season.
Saltillo 62, IAHS 49 (G)
In a game that was a foul-fest, the Lady Indians could not capitalize on their opportunities at the free throw line. The visiting Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Lady Indians battled back to get with 5 several times. The home team fought until the end, but inevitably dropped their home opener 62-49. Emma Hutton led the offensive attack with 14 points. Tonya Warren and Genise Dabbs followed with 11 points each. The Lady Indians record fell to 0-3.
Saltillo 62 IAHS 47 (B)
With football season still underway and its team sharing many of the basketball team’s players, Coach Darryl Wilson opened the season with just eight players dressed. Saltillo used their full-court trap to rattle the Indian ball-handlers, jumping out to a 12-0 lead. Throughout the game, the Indians controlled the tempo and continued battling, but inevitably dropped their first game of the season 62-47.
Deion Shells and Chandler Wood paced the Indians with 16 points apiece, followed by Caden Prestage with 11.
IAHS was on the road Thursday at Starkville High School. The Lady Indians lost 48-13, and the Indians fell 86-37.