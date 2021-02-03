Itawamba Agricultural High School’s soccer teams saw their seasons come to an end Friday and Saturday in the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association soccer playoffs.
Both teams won division 2-4A and earned hosting rights for the first round but took to the road for the second.
Both IAHS teams were scheduled to play Raymond High School from Hinds county on Jan. 26, but the IAHS girls advanced to the second round after Raymond’s team had to forfeit due to COVID-19 related issues.
IAHS 7, Raymond 0
The boys team scored two of their five first half goals in the opening minutes of the match. The Indians scored two more times in the second half and won 7-0. The Indians stayed on the offensive end of the field most of the game with the Rangers getting few good looks for a score.
Senior Ryder Grubbs scored twice to lead the Indians. Seniors Luke Yarbrough, Ivan Lopez and Maddox Hendricks each scored as did freshmen Reagan Simmons and Cody Jones.
Yarbrough had three assists in the match, Hendricks one and sophomore Frank Rodriguez one.
“Coming into the year, I told the kids we had been a team full of potential the last few years, but this season we were a team that had expectations, ”head coach Randy Earnest said. “[I] challenged them to simply compete at a higher level night in and night out, and they responded well.”
IAHS 1, Ripley 1 – won on penalty kicks 4-3
Neither team scored in the first half, but Grubbs scored on a corner kick from Yarbrough to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the second. The Tigers tied it up at 1-1 in the 71st minute, and this is how the score stood through regulation and two overtime periods.
After the second period of overtime, the teams went to penalty kicks to determine the winner. Yarbrough, Grubbs and sophomore Evan Conner each converted their kick as did three Ripley players. The Indians fourth kick was just right of the goal giving Ripley a chance to win. They converted and won.
“The game at Ripley was a perfect example of how they stepped up.” Earnest said when asked about his team’s play. “Watching the kids play at the level they did while only using one sub really showed the heart and belief they have in one another.”
West Lauderdale 6, IAHS 0
The Lady Indians were also on the road for the second round of the playoffs. Their season came to an end on Saturday with a 6-0 loss at West Lauderdale.
“[The] girls started the season out a little slow as they tried to find their identity,” Earnest said. “As the season went on their identity became trust. A trust in one another and a trust in the game plan in front of them,” Earnest elaborated. “Once they built that, they were able to play faster and more freely which resulted in us reaching our potential down the stretch.”
Earnest pointed out the effect and influence his seniors had on the teams this year.
“Both teams were blessed to have a group of seniors who led by example not only on the playing field but on the practice field as well,” Earnest said. “They have set a new standard that we will be working and looking to sustain as we move forward as a program.”
The Indians and Lady Indians elevated their programs in 2020-21. They’ll work to continue moving the program forward in the seasons to come.
Despite the score, IAHS gave it everything they had until the end.