The IAHS soccer teams have two weeks left in the regular season. Both clubs are having great seasons and in position to make the postseason, but with only the division winner and runner-up advancing, each match is crucial. At the time of publication, the Indians and Lady Indians have only one division match left, Friday against Pontotoc at Indian Stadium.
Last week featured two matchups with division 2-4A opponents, and IAHS came out on top both days.
IAHS vs. South Pontotoc
(G) IAHS 7, South Pontotoc 0
The Lady Indians scored early and often in their win over South Pontotoc. The Lady Cougars were unable to gain traction on the offensive end of the field, and IAHS won 7-0.
Senior Emma Logan scored twice as did sophomore Julianna Motes. Senior Haley Ricks, junior Jenna Claire Johnson and seventh-grader Olivia Smith each scored a goal in the win.
Johnson recorded three assists, Logan two, Motes one and Smith one.
(B) IAHS 7, South Pontotoc 0
Much like the girls, the boys found the back of the net often and picked up a 2-4A win.
Seniors Ryder Grubbs and Luke Yarbrough along with sophomore Frank Rodriguez scored two goals each. Sophomore Brantley Wiygul had a goal.
Yarbrough and senior Ahmed Alhidaini notched two assists each while Wiygul, Rodriguez and freshman Cody Jones had one each.
IAHS vs. Caledonia
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but bad field conditions after heavy rain Thursday led to the game being postponed to Saturday afternoon.
(G) IAHS 3, Caledonia 2
The game was much closer than Tuesday night but the Lady Indians got a bit of revenge for a loss earlier in the season.
Motes, junior Kaylie McMillen and freshman Kylee King netted a goal each.
Johnson and Motes each had an assist.
(B) IAHS 1, Caledonia 0
Grubbs had an assist on a goal by Yarbrough, but it was junior goalkeeper William Blake who kept the Cavaliers, coached by his older brother Thomas, from scoring and helped lead the Indians to a nail-biting win.
The Indians are 11-4 overall and 7-1 in division 2-4A while the Lady Indians are 10-5 overall and 6-2 in 2-4A. They played Amory Monday evening and at Shannon last night. IAHS finishes up their division slate at home against Pontotoc Friday evening.