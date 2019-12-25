Both Itawamba Agricultural High School basketball teams faced off against the Tupelo Golden Wave last Tuesday and returned home with a couple of losses.
Tupelo 69, IAHS 26 (B)
The Indians got off to a fast start. Caden Prestage scored the first 8 points, and the Indians led 13-12 after the first quarter.
But the second quarter was a completely different story. The Golden Wave outscored the Indians by 25 points and never looked back.
Tupelo controlled the rest of the game, winning 69-26.
Caden Prestage led the Indian offense with 8 points.
Tupelo 64, IAHS 28 (G)
The Lady Indians didn’t have much luck against Tupelo, either.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, which saw the Lady Indians only down 11-7 after one quarter thanks to the aggressive play of Genise Dabbs and Dela Shumpert.
The Lady Wave turned up the full court pressure defense in the second quarter. They held IAHS scoreless the first three minutes and extended their lead to 29-13 by halftime.
The Lady Wave held IAHS to 7 points in the third quarter. They put on a layup clinic, outscoring the Lady Indians by 20 points. Heading into the final quarter, Tupelo led 56-20.
The Lady Indians could not cut into the deficit in the final period. They fell to Tupelo 64-28.
The Lady Indians had 35 turnovers. Genise Dabbs led the Lady Indians with 10 points.