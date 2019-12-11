Itawamba Agricultural High School’s soccer teams each faced a single match last week, a road game for a division contest at South Pontotoc, and both the Indians and Lady Indians walked off the pitch with a 7-0 victory.
Nine minutes into the game, Julianna Motes passed to Emma Logan, who sent a kick to the back of the net. Ten minutes later, the reverse happened: Motes scored on an assist from Logan.
The duo paired up again later in the first half, with Motes scoring again on a pass from Logan. The Lady Indians led 3-0 at the break.
IAHS’s dominance continued in the second half. Motes scored her last goal just minutes into the second period, but teammates picked up where she left off. Haley Ricks scored on an assist from Laken Hamm, a pass from Ricks set up a successful shot by Elizabeth Gann and the game ended like it began with a goal from Emma Logan, who received the assist from her sister, Ava.
Goalkeeper Chloe McClain didn’t allow a goal in 65 minutes of play.
The Indians scored almost as quickly in the guys’ game. Luke Yarbrough netted a kick on an assist from Alex Williamson. A quarter-hour into the game, Brantley Wiygul scored on a penalty kick.
With less than 20 minutes left to play, Williamson recorded his second assist of the game when he passed to Maddox Hendricks. Ahmed Alhidani scored the team’s final goal with seven minutes left off an assist from Frank Rodriguez.
Solomon Smith only allowed one goal in 80 minutes.
Motes leads the Lady Indians with six goals so far this season. Emma Logan has five assists to pace IAHS.
Yarbrough leads the Indians with three goals and Rodriguez has three assists to lead the Indians.
Division play has picked up this week. On Monday, Caledonia was at Indian Stadium for a match; Thursday, Pontotoc visits the local pitch.