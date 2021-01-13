Itawamba AHS opened up 2021 with a non-division matchup against the Chieftains of Okolona last Tuesday.
(G) IAHS 92, Okolona 34
Tonya Warren led an offensive blitz for the Lady Indians to open the new year. IAHS led by 13 after one, and extended their lead to 30 points at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Indians maintained their focus and defensive pressure and walked away with a dominating win.
Junior Tonya Warren paced the Lady Indians with 24 points, followed by senior Audra Parks with 11.
(B) IAHS 79 Okolona 62
Much like the girls game, the IAHS Indians raced out to an early led. The Indians jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
Junior Arvesta Troupe led the Indians with 32 points, followed by senior Davon Wilder with 13.
Anytime IAHS and Pontotoc get together in any sporting event, it is going to be entertaining. Friday’s matchup was no different, as the guy’s game was a Daily Journal Top-5 showdown.
(B) Pontotoc 57, IAHS 53
The Indians raced out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter thanks in large part to Troupe, who had eight points in the quarter.
The visiting Warriors slowly and methodically got back into the game by mixing up defenses, but IAHS led 26-23 at the half.
Pontotoc opened the second half on an 8-0 run and led by as many as seven points in the third quarter. IAHS climbed back into the game and trailed 36-33 after three complete.
Missed free throws were the theme for the Indians as they missed six in the fourth period alone and fell 57-53 to the No. 1 one team in the Daily Journal’s area basketball rankings.
Senior Keondra Hampton paced the Indians with 18 points, followed by Troupe with ten.
IAHS saw it’s record fall to 11-3, 3-1 in Division 2-4A.
(G) Pontotoc 81 IAHS 28
The Lady Warriors are a 4A contender for a reason. They used a full court pressure defense and a strong inside game to race out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter.
Pontotoc continued to play Lady Warrior basketball in the second quarter and led 40-11 at the half.
The Lady Indians had open looks, but they could not get enough shots to fall to challenge the strong Pontotoc team and dropped the division matchup 81-28.
The loss puts the Lady Indians at 5-6, 2-2 in 2-4A on the season.