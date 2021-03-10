A 33-year hiatus from the state tournament ended when the Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians’ boys basketball team made a splash as the No. 3 seed out of Division 2-4A by winning three games in five days to advance to the Final Four.
In the semi-finals, the Indians matched up with perennial powerhouse, the Rangers from Raymond High School, who recently won three state titles in a row from 2017-2019.
Raymond came out on fire from three-point range, knocking down three 3-pointers in the opening period and jumping out to a 15-8 lead after one quarter. IAHS had balanced scoring in the opening period as Davon Wilder, Isaac Smith, Cayden Prestage, and Arvesta Troupe each had a bucket.
In the second quarter, the Indians couldn’t get the lid off the basket, and Raymond slowly extended their lead to 25-15 at the half.
IAHS wouldn’t go away as they opened up the third quarter on a 6-2 run to get within 27-21, but Raymond quickly answered with a 7-0 run of their own to extend the lead to 34-21. The Rangers led 38-27 after three quarters.
The Indians once again tried to mount a comeback to start the fourth. They opened the quarter on a 10–3 run to pull within 41-37. However, Raymond would finish the game on a 14-0 run. Thanks in large part to getting to the foul strip. Raymond made 16-18 free throws in the fourth quarter and walked away with a 55-37 victory.
The loss ended the Indians season a game short of the State Championship game.
Prestage paced the Indians with 10 points in the loss.
IAHS finished an outstanding season with a record of 22-6.
“There is a lot I could say about this years team. This is the best team I have coached at Itawamba AHS. We had seven very good basketball players who can play the game of basketball, and I’m looking forward to next season.”
-IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson
Game notes:
- Raymond shot 25 free throws compared to IAHS’s eight.
- The 22 wins are the most for the Indians since 2005-2006, when IAHS won 17 games.
- It was the Indians first state semifinals appearance since 1988.