1/12 IAHS at Caledonia
(G) IAHS 62, Caledonia 34
The first time that IAHS and Caledonia faced off, junior Tonya Warren lit up on the offensive end. Warren continued her hot play against the division foe, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. The Lady Indians led 17-11 after one.
Senior Audra Parks scored all 11 of her points in the second quarter giving IAHS a 33-22 led at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Indians played stout defensive pressure and cruised to a 62-34 division victory.
Warren led IAHS with 17, followed by Parks with 11.
The win improved the Lady Indians season record to 6-6; 3-2 in Division 2-4A.
(B) Itawamba AHS 66 Caledonia 43
Sometimes teams get complacent with winning. Indians head coach Darryl Wilson was not happy with his teams effort to begin the contest. The Indians regained their focus to lead 17-11 after one.
They extended their lead to 29-17 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Indians used a 3-point barrage to extend their lead to 53-25.
IAHS eventually pulled away for a 66-43 win.
Senior Davon Wilder led the Indians with 17, followed by junior Arvesta Troupe with 14. IAHS improved to 12-3: 4-1 in Division 2-4A.
1/15 IAHS at Shannon
(G) Shannon 48 Itawamba AHS 42
The Lady Indians forced 31 turnovers, but they had a dismal performance from the free throw line, missing 11.
Shannon led 16-15 after one. Warren kept the Lady Indians close early scoring seven first quarter points.
The Lady Red Raiders held IAHS to five second quarter points and led 28-20 at the half.
IAHS could get no closer than six points in the second half and fell 48-42.
Warren led the offensive attack with 15 points, followed by junior Kiyah Adams with 11.
The loss dropped the Lady Indians record to 6-7: 3-3 in Division 2-4A.
(B) IAHS 55 Shannon 43
IAHS used a balanced scoring attack in the opening quarter with four players scoring which led to an 18-9 lead after one.
In the second quarter, turnovers, missed shots, and lackluster defense enabled Shannon to get back into the game and take a 25-24 lead into the break.
Wilder used his size to our score the Red Raiders in the third quarter. The Indians led 43-33 after three.
In the fourth quarter, IAHS controlled the ball and walked away with a 55-43 victory.
Wilder was a monster inside scoring 27 points, followed by Troupe with 11, and senior Keondra Hampton with 10.
The win moves IAHS’ record to 13-3: 5-1 in Division 2-4A.