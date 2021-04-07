Fulton, MS (38843)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.