The Itawamba AHS Indians football team began the season, Friday, traveling down Highway 25 South to face longtime rival the Amory Panthers.
For the past few seasons, Amory has been a division rival, but dropped down to 3A this year. IAHS has controlled the series over the past decade. This year’s Indians are working in a new quarterback and a slew of new faces on both sides of the ball.
IAHS opened the game with the ball, and their opening drive consisted of multiple runs by Daeveon Sistrunk and Ike Chandler, capped off by a 21-yard touchdown run by Chandler.
Not to be outshone by their counterparts, the Indian defense forced an Amory turnover on their opening possession. The teams swapped possessions for the rest of the quarter. At the end of the first, IAHS lead 7-6.
The second quarter belonged to Sistrunk, Chandler, and the defense. Chandler opened and ended the quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. An interception, and then a forced fumble by John Brazile, led to a 34-yard touchdown run by Sistrunk. With under a minute left in the quarter, freshman Issac Green returned a failed Panther field goal 81 yards for a touchdown. IAHS led 28-6 at the half.
Despite Amory holding the ball for 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, IAHS controlled the scoreboard. Chandler scored a 70-yard touchdown, and IAHS led 34-14 after three quarters of play.
Chandler scored two touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 20 and 62 yards. The Indians left Monroe County with a convincing 46-28 win over their rivals and a 1-0 record to begin the year.
- Star Power:
- Ike Chandler finished with 276 yards and 5 touchdowns. John Brazile led the defense with 13 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
- Turning Point:
- Opening kickoff – IAHS controlled the game from start to finish, as Amory never got but within 8 points of the visitors.
- Looking Ahead:
- IAHS will host New Albany Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs beat East Union 40-7 Friday night to open their season.