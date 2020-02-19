Dequann Waters

IAHS’s Dequann Waters lays in a shot off the glass during the Indians loss to Mooreville in the Division 2-4A Tournament at the ICC Davis Events Center, last Tuesday.

 LAURA ORR I COURTESY PHOTO

The Itawamba AHS Indians opened the Division 2-4A Tournament against the Mooreville Troopers. The teams split their regular season matchups with both teams winning on their home floor.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Troopers jump out to a 5-0 lead, only for the Indians to battle back and take an 8-5 lead. However, the Troopers ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and led 14-8 after the first quarter.

Shots simply wouldn’t fall for the Indians in the second quarter, and IAHS was held to 4 points in the quarter. Mooreville had extended their lead to 23-12 at the break.

IAHS fought back in the third quarter with pressure defense and fast break points, but the Troopers led 32-27 going into the final period.

The Indians continued to fight in the fourth quarter and took a 35-34 lead with 3:56 left. But Mooreville was in a mood for sparring and fought back for a 49-44 win.

Isaac Smith and Deion Shells led the Indians with 12 points apiece followed by Dequan Waters with 11 and Arvesta Troupe with 9 points.

The loss ended the Indians season at 8-20.

Twitter: @codyspencer1132

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus