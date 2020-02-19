The Itawamba AHS Indians opened the Division 2-4A Tournament against the Mooreville Troopers. The teams split their regular season matchups with both teams winning on their home floor.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Troopers jump out to a 5-0 lead, only for the Indians to battle back and take an 8-5 lead. However, the Troopers ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and led 14-8 after the first quarter.
Shots simply wouldn’t fall for the Indians in the second quarter, and IAHS was held to 4 points in the quarter. Mooreville had extended their lead to 23-12 at the break.
IAHS fought back in the third quarter with pressure defense and fast break points, but the Troopers led 32-27 going into the final period.
The Indians continued to fight in the fourth quarter and took a 35-34 lead with 3:56 left. But Mooreville was in a mood for sparring and fought back for a 49-44 win.
Isaac Smith and Deion Shells led the Indians with 12 points apiece followed by Dequan Waters with 11 and Arvesta Troupe with 9 points.
The loss ended the Indians season at 8-20.