Both Itawamba Agricultural High School soccer teams wrapped up their regular seasons, last week.
The Lady Indians finished their 2019-2020 season 6-13-0 and 5-5 in divisional play. The Indians finished their 2019-2020 season 8-10-1 and 7-3 in divisional play.
The teams earned their final wins against Shannon, Saturday. The Lady Indians ended the match with a 17-0 win; the Indians had a 6-3 win.
Members of each team said the year has been a good one.
“This season has been a learning and growing experience for me as a whole,” senior Ashton Bryan told The Times of the Lady Indians. “My relationship with theses girls and my coach have grown remarkably and I wouldn’t trade this last year with them for anything. Overall, I have grown as a player and a person through this program and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
“It was a great season with even greater people I couldn’t of asked for a better senior year,” Indian Dallas White said. “We fought hard to make it to playoffs but we’re just shy by one win. Still it was the best year, out of the four years, to be on the team.”