3/6 Caledonia 4 IAHS 3
The Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball team entered their series with Caledonia at 3-1 in division play, making this series crucial for a good playoff seed.
Hits were limited for IAHS on the road. Junior Stone Collier got the nod on the mound, retiring the first six batters. Sophomore Solomon Smith got the Indians going in the top of the second inning with an RBI single, and the Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead.
Caledonia answered with two runs in the third to go up 2-1. The Indians tied it up in the fourth when sophomore Isaac Smith reached on a walk and later scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 2-2.
In the fifth, senior Cameron Deaton picked up an RBI with a single to tie the game at 3-3. After having two runners picked off in the top of the 7th, IAHS turned to reliever, eighth-grader Cayden Prestage, in the bottom half of the inning. After getting two quick outs, Caledonia loaded the bases and won on a walk-off walk, 4-3.
Collier was solid on the mound throughout, limiting Caledonia to seven hits in the game. Deaton and S. Smith had an RBI each, and I. Smith had three stolen bases.
3/8 Itawamba AHS 11 Caledonia 5
After struggling at the plate against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, IAHS brought out their sticks, winning 11-5, to split the season series.
After the Indians got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, I. Smith reached on a walk, and Collier followed with a double to give the Indians a 1-0.
Tied at 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Indians offense exploded. Deaton, S. Smith, sophomore Brantley Wiygul, and I. Smith all had RBIs in the inning. IAHS scored seven runs and opened up an 8-2 lead. Caledonia answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to get within three, down 8-5, but IAHS added to their lead with three runs in the home half of the inning to extend their lead to 11-5. That would be all the runs the Indians would need as they walked away with the 11-5 division victory.
Deaton and S. Smith had two hits apiece.
IAHS improved to 9-9 overall and 4-2 in Division 2-4A, with two big series looming against Mooreville and Pontotoc.