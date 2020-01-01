The Lady Indians and Indians entertained the Trojans of New Hope in a final tuneup before Christmas.
IAHS 50, New Hope 45 (G)
The Itawamba Lady Indians trailed by four after one quarter. In the second quarter, they out scored the Lady Trojans 16-4 and led 24-16 at the half. The Lady Indians held on after a late Lady Trojan rally to win 50-45.
Genise Dabbs had 13 points and Kaitlyn Plunkett scored 10.
New Hope 85, IAHS 56 (B)
The Indians just could not contain the Trojan's three-point barrage.
New Hope jumped out to a 25–7 first quarter lead and never looked back. In the second half, the Indians fought hard, but they could not mount the massive comeback. New Hope left Fulton with an 85-56 win.
Caden Prestage led the Indians with 28 points.