The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians had a rough spring break, dropping all four games last week.
3/6 Amory 8, IAHS 7
IAHS’s Cameron Deaton hit a two-out grand slam, the first of his high school career, with two outs in the top of the fifth to give the Indians a 7-6 lead. The Indians held the lead into the bottom of the sixth at Amory High School last Monday, but the Panthers scored two in the sixth and held on for the 8-7 win.
Deaton’s grand slam gave him four RBIs to lead the Indians. Stone Collier also went deep for a solo home run. Ty Davis had a pair of hits and Brantley Wiygul had a hit and RBI.
The Indians final three games of the week were played in Saltillo High School’s spring break tournament.
3/10 North Pontotoc 15, IAHS 5
Seven errors cost the Indians mightily in their loss last Wednesday. North Pontotoc scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but IAHS cut the lead in half in the second. The Vikings then scored 11 unanswered runs before the Indians scored three in the game’s final inning.
Stone Collier hit a homerun for the second game in a row. Davis and Bryson Walters each had a pair of hits. Collier drove in two. Wiygul and Walters each had an RBI.
3/10 Saltillo 3, IAHS 2
Saltillo High School, the tournament host last week, scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk-off with a 3-2 win over the Indians.
Wiygul, Sam Mabus and William Blake each had a hit in the game, and Wiygul had an RBI.
3/11 Kossuth 8, IAHS 2
Kossuth scored four runs in the top of the second inning and added one if the fifth and three in the sixth to take the win 8-2.
Blake had three hits in the game and Collier two, one being a double. Deaton also had a double and Davis and Wiygul had a hit each. Collier drove in a run.
The Indians’ record Sunday evening stood at 4-4.