IAHS went into the COVID shutdown on a bit of a losing streak. They looked to break that skid with a jam packed week of action.
(B) Itawamba AHS, 58 Mooreville 41
IAHS led from start to finish, thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Four Indians scored in the first quarter, as IAHS jumped out to a 24-17 lead after one. In the second, Mooreville forced several turnovers, but IAHS led 33-29 at the break. A big third quarter from the home team was the difference as IAHS outscored Mooreville 17-6 to race out to a 50-35 lead. IAHS walked away with the 58-41 victory. Ben Orr led the Indians with 14 points. Arvesta Troupe had 13, Grant Hutton 12 and Ethan Johnson 10. IAHS improves to 4–17 (2-6 in 1-4A).
(B) Corinth 44, Itawamba AHS 42
The first time these two teams played, Corinth ran away with a 75-58 victory. The result this time around was much different. The Indians came out firing on all cylinders and took a 15-12 in the first quarter. In the second, Corinth responded with a full court press to tie the game at 25 at the break. The third quarter was all Indians as they held Corinth to six points, but they could not extend the lead too much, leading 36-31 at the end of the third. Corinth turned up the heat in the fourth. The Warriors opened the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 39-36 lead. IAHS responded to tie the game at 42 late. With under 10 seconds left and the ball in the Indians' hands, IAHS missed its shot. After a timeout, Corinth raced down the court and got a wide open layup at the buzzer for the 44-42 win. Arvesta Troupe led the Indians with 16 points. IAHS falls to 4-18 (2-7 in Region 1-4A).
(B) Itawamba AHS 54, Marion County (Ala.) 48
IAHS stepped out of conference play to face an unfamiliar opponent in a border battle against the Marion County Red Raiders out of Alabama. The Indians led from start to finish in the contest. IAHS jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter thanks to a balanced effort. A big second quarter helped extend the lead to 32-21 at the half. Turnovers allowed the Red Raiders to stay in the game, but IAHS maintained a 42-39 lead through three quarters. The Indians held on for the 54-48 victory. Arvesta Troupe led the Indians with 18 points. IAHS is now 5-18 on the season.