The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians came out on top of a Friday night tussle with the Saltillo Tigers at Willis Wright Stadium.
The game opened with a bit of intrigue as the Tigers successfully executed an onside kick, but they were unable to transform the surprise play into momentum and was forced to punt. IAHS freshman Issac Smith blocked the punt, and the Indians began their drive at the Saltillo 35-yard line.
Six-straight rushes resulted in an IAHS touchdown on a quarterback sneak by senior Daeveon Sistrunk. Senior Ike Chandler’s 2-point conversion attempt was good.
Saltillo began their drive at their own 38-yard line down 8-0. The first snap went straight over the quarterback’s head, and the Indians recovered. Sistrunk connected with sophomore Tae Chandler on the next play for a 16-yard touchdown. The conversion was, again, good, and the Indians led 16-0.
The Tigers were moving the ball on their next drive when an Indian intercepted the pass on fourth-and-4. The Indians took over near midfield, and the scoring drive took exactly a minute as Sistrunk found a wide open Tae Chandler with a laser across the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The conversion was no good, and IAHS led 22-0.
After a kick-off out of bounds started their drive at their own 35-yard line, Saltillo was moving the ball and reached the Itawamba 8-yard line before they turned the ball over on downs.
That’s where IAHS started their final drive of the quarter. They made it near midfield before a fumble halted the Indians.
The Tigers, again, got the ball inside the red zone but were unable to come away with points. On a fourth-and-20, IAHS senior Issac Green intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the Tiger threat.
Starting at their own 20, Sistrunk again connected with Tae Chandler for a 35-yard gain to the Tigers’ 45-yard line. Then, on first-and-10, Ike Chandler received the hand-off and picked up 22 yards, dragging multiple Tigers almost the entire way. Later in the drive, on a second down and 5, Ike Chandler completed a pass to Sistrunk, who returned to his old role on the play, for the touchdown. The conversion was good. Midway through the second quarter, IAHS led 30-0.
The Tigers were a quick four-and-out, giving IAHS the ball at the Indian 40-yard line with plenty of time left on the clock before halftime. A penalty and bad snap set up a third-and-8 when Sistrunck kept the ball himself and picked up 10 yards to move the chains and get IAHS inside Tiger territory. At the Saltillo 38-yard line on a fourth-and-8, Sistrunk again connected with Tae Chandler for another Indian touchdown. The conversion was no good, and IAHS led 36-0.
With a minute left in the quarter, the Tigers were unable to do anything, and the score remained 36-0 at the break.
Saltillo received the second half kickoff and on second-and-7. The Tiger running back broke loose and looked destined to find the end zone when the ball was stripped inside the 5-yard line and IAHS recovered.
IAHS was unable to move the ball past the Saltillo 41-yard line. Junior Sam Mabus nailed a perfect punt that stopped at the Saltillo 1-yard line.
Saltillo was driving and had moved the ball from their own 1-yard line to inside the Indians’ 20 when they again coughed up the ball on the last play of the third quarter.
IAHS was unable to move the ball, and the punt set the Tigers up near midfield. Saltillo finally found the end zone on a 12-yard run with less than six minutes left in the game.
Saltillo failed in their onside kick attempt, but IAHS was again forced to punt. On fourth-and-15, Mabus kicked another nice punt inside the Tiger 20-yard line. A long return set the Tigers up at the IAHS 30, but they were unable to score again. The Indians headed back to Fulton with the 36-6 victory.
It was a dominating performance by IAHS in the first half, and the score allowed head coach Clint Hoots and staff to give their reserves valuable in-game experience.
Extra Point: Tae Chandler had a breakout game on the offensive side of the ball. The sophomore scored three touchdowns on passes from Daeveon Sistrunk.
Next week: IAHS is home for a game with New Hope. The Trojans are 1-2