IAHS traveled to Springville to face the Cougars of South Pontotoc, opening Region 2-4A play Friday night. The Indians ran away with it early and walked off the field with a 47-14 win.
It took 40 seconds for the Indians to get on the board. Senior Daeveon Sistrunk returned the opening kickoff to the Cougar 20, followed by two runs from senior Ike Chandler. IAHS jumped out to the early 6-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Isaac Green had a pick-six, which extended the Indian lead to 12-0. On the next Cougar possession, senior Q.J. Shumpert forced and recovered a fumble. A minute later, Ike Chandler broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run and pushed the scored to 19-0, IAHS.
The Indian defense forced another fumble by the Cougars on their next possession, which junior Wade Cannon recovered. Chandler then rushed 17 yards for his third touchdown of the quarter and a 26-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Sistrunk and Anthony Dilworth both rushed for a touchdown each. IAHS led 40-7 at the half, with most of the starters sitting halfway through the 2nd quarter.
South Pontotoc scored their last touchdown of the night in the third quarter, but back-up quarterback, junior Jaxon Nolan, rushed for a score in the fourth to push the lead back to 33 points.
The Indians won 47-14 to improve to 7-0 and 1-0 in Region 2-4A.
Game Notes:
Ike Chandler had 3 touchdowns in the first quarter. He finished the game with 165 yards. The Indians totaled 382 yards on the ground Friday night.
The IAHS defense continued to be a force, forcing three turnovers in the 1st half. Junior Dereco Dilworth led the Indians with 10 tackles. Freshman Aaron Shook had eight and junior Demantavious Hughes had seven. Senior Issac Green and sophomore Levi Brown each had an interception. Senior Q.J. Shumpert forced and recovered a fumble, and senior Quinn Bennett and junior Wade Cannon each recovered a fumble.
Looking Ahead:
IAHS hosts Shannon Friday. Both teams are 1-0 in Region 2-4A. The Indians will be looking for redemption after last year’s 55-21 loss. The Indians are 29-18 all-time against the Red Raiders.