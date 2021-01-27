The Itawamba Agricultural High School basketball teams played two nights of division 2-4A games. The boys continued their strong division play, but the girls struggled last week.
(G) Mooreville 42, Itawamba AHS 36
It was a tough shooting night for the Lady Indians, as they fell on the road at Mooreville. Junior Kiyah Adams kept the Lady Indians close in the first quarter scoring six of the Lady Indians eight points, but IAHS trailed 11-8 after one.
Adams was limited in the second quarter with 3 fouls, but the Lady Indians hung close only trailing 22-17 at the break.
Mooreville extended their lead in the third to 11, thanks to an attacking mentality.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians held Mooreville without a field goal, but they could not muster enough offense and fell 42-36.
Adams led the Lady Indians with 15 points.
IAHS’s record dropped to 6-8; 3-4 in Division 2-4A.
(B) Itawamba AHS 69, Mooreville 44
IAHS used a plethora of offensive weapons in the first quarter, as all five starters contributed, and the Indians raced out to a 21-6 lead after one.
The Indians continued to dominate in the second quarter, thanks to the low post presence of senior Davon Wilder. IAHS led 40-22 at the break.
The Troopers answered to start the third quarter with a 14-2 run that brought them within six, but the Indians weathered the storm and pushed the lead back up to double digits after three.
IAHS ran away with the 69-44 division victory.
Wilder paced IAHS with 20 points.
The Indians record jumped to 14-3: 6-1 in Division 2-4A.
(G) South Pontotoc 68, Itawamba AHS 47
The visiting Lady Cougars used a three point shooting barrage to capture the division victory.
The Lady Indians fought hard, but couldn’t get enough defensive stops to keep up. IAHS trailed 19-7 after one and 36-19 at the break.
The Lady Indians opened the second half on a 5-0 run but trailed 54-35 after 3 and fell 68-47.
Adams paced the Lady Indians with 19, while junior Tonya Warren added 14. IAHS fell to 6-9; 3-5 in Division 2-4A.
(B) Itawamba 90, South Pontotoc 62
The home standing Indians started the game in a battle with the undersized Cougars, but IAHS led 17-12 after the first.
In the second quarter, IAHS turned up the defensive pressure and got out in transition to get several easy baskets and led 40-24 at the half.
IAHS used that same formula in the third quarter, exploding for 28 points and extending their lead to 25 point after three. The Indians walked away with a 90-62 division victory.
Senior Keondra Hampton’s 20 points led a quartet of Indians in double digit scoring. Junior Gavin Freeman had 16, Wilder 14, and junior Arvesta Troupe 13.
IAHS improved to 15-3; 7-1 in Division 2-4A.
The Indians and Lady Indians played at Pontotoc last night in 2-4A action. They’ll host a pair of Monroe county schools later in the week with Hatley on Thursday and Smithville on Saturday.