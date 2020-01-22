An informational meeting in preparation for the 2020 national census will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) building.
ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin, who is serving on the county’s census committee, stressed the importance of having as many community leaders as possible attend.
“This meeting is for church pastors or church representatives, RCDC presidents, business leaders, manufacturers, ICC, community groups such as Lions Club, Pilot Clubs, elected officials, utility providers and school officials,” Martin said. “It’s imperative that we reach the entirety of Itawamba County in this count.”
The count has political implications, including determining seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. On the local level, county district lines are drawn to have the populations within them be as balanced as possible. Those numbers rely on the data collected during the national census, collected every 10 years.
Itawamba County’s second and third district lines saw drastic changes in 2013 due to the results of the 2010 census.
“We will inform on the ‘How To’ roll-out the census to ensure all Itawamba Citizens are counted,” Martin said. “Important funding for our state and local governments and nonprofits relies on the information we collect.”
This census year, people will be encouraged to fill out the census via an online form. Those who don’t will be visited in-person to collect household data.
April 1 marks the official start of the 2020 census.