Two separate investigations by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department has led to the arrest of two people charged with burglary.
On Nov. 30, Itawamba County investigators arrested Hayden T. Hall, 22, of Nettleton. Hall is charged with grand larceny in the Evergreen Community. He is facing multiple grand larceny charges in surrounding counties according to a press release by Chief Investigator Jason Dickinson. Hall’s bond was set at $5,000 by Judge John Bishop. He is awaiting the next Itawamba County Grand Jury.
In a separate investigation, on Dec. 4 authorities arrested Tony Shane Phillips, 45, of Mantachie. Phillips is charged with burglary in the Fawn Grove Community. Multiple items were discovered during a search of Phillip’s home on Franks Road. His bond was issued at $15,000 by Judge Bishop.
Dickinson said their investigation is ongoing.