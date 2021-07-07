Beginning July 15, the IRS will be paying half the total amount of the Child Tax Credit in advance monthly payments to select families. Those who receive these advance payments will claim the remaining half when filing their 2021 income tax return as they normally would. These payments are optional, however, and there are several factors to consider when deciding what’s best for your family.
How to qualify
According to the IRS website, in order to qualify for advance Child Tax Credit payments, each individual taxpayer must have:
- Filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit on the return; or
- Given us your information in 2020 to receive the Economic Impact Payment using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool; and
- A main home in the United States for more than half the year (the 50 states and the District of Columbia) or file a joint return with a spouse who has a main home in the United States for more than half the year; and
- A qualifying child who is under age 18 at the end of 2021 and who has a valid Social Security number; and
- Made less than certain income limits.
Those who meet these qualifications will automatically be enrolled for advance payments with no additional action needed.
Those who are not required to file an income tax return will need to provide basic information to the IRS in order to qualify for the Child Tax Credit.
How payments
will be received
If the IRS has received your banking information, your payment will be sent to you as a direct deposit. Your bank account information will be used from the following sources, in the following order:
- Your 2020 tax return.
- Your 2019 tax return, including information you entered into the Non-Filer tool on IRS.gov in 2020
- A federal agency that provides you benefits, such as: Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, or the Railroad Retirement Board
If your bank account information is not on file for a direct deposit, your advance payment will be sent by mail. Payments will be sent monthly for the remainder of the year on the following dates: Aug 13, Sep. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15.
Should you unenroll
There are several things to consider when deciding whether or not to unenroll from advance payments. Firstly, these payments are an advance on the Child Tax Credit that you would typically apply toward your income tax return. This means that any money you receive in advance will reduce the amount that you are able to claim on your 2021 tax return. Therefore, accepting advance payments can reduce the amount of your refund or increase the amount of tax that you owe.
It’s best to consult a financial advisor to determine your specific situation, but if you find that accepting advance payment will result in an increase in what you owe – or if you just prefer to claim your entire credit at once, you can unenroll from the advance payments.
How to unenroll
If you do not wish to receive advance payments, you must unenroll by the deadline for the next month. You do not need to unenroll each month. Unenrollment is a one-time action, but only applies to the individual person. If you file jointly, each individual will need to unenroll or you will receive half of the joint payment you were supposed to receive along with your spouse. It will not be possible to re-enroll until late September 2021. The IRS recommends that you check back after seven days to ensure that your request was processed successfully.
The deadline to unenroll for July has passed, but there is still time to opt-out before the next scheduled payment in August. Monthly deadlines for unenrollment are: Aug. 2, Sep. 30, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Nov. 29 for the month of December.