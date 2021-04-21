America’s founding fathers were a brave group of men that led this country into independence and united the thirteen colonies. These men wanted to lead a nation that provided every person with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is in the Declaration of Independence that we see how the founding fathers best envisioned government and national agency, uniting to create the country that we know today. Contrary to the now-popular belief that considers the statement as “Holy Writ”, the founders regarded this writing as enlightening to the American institutions as they now rested on a political compact. I personally believe the founders would find this nation troubling and lacking improvement.
Everyone is guaranteed a life, just as the fathers stressed. Life instantly starts when a child is conceived. In 2019 America had a total of 60 million abortions. Would the fathers approve of taking the life of an innocent human being? America’s fathers did not address abortion specifically, for I believe they could not conceive of people destroying the lives of millions. No one but God holds the power of life and death.
Liberty is the quality or the state of being free, a staple idea amidst our evergrowning nation.The founders understood liberty as the right of each individual pursuing his or her own ambitions, desires, and interests. While receiving those rights, another is barred from violating them. Every single American has the freedom to dream and is capable of making that dream come true. Even though everyone is free to live their own lives, I believe people get too captivated within their own dreams and try to take away someone else’s. In America, there stands a statue that is tall, strong and worthy enough to represent the meaning of liberty. It should be a reminder to be the best person one can be and let no one stop them.
The pursuit of happiness is the freedom to make oneself happy. The fathers wanted to make happiness an individual’s property. No one else could determine another’s happiness.I think our modern day country relies on others too much to become happy. The fathers would want the same happiness they received for everyone else. We live in a country with so many choices, whether that being a spouse, job, a house, and the way we choose to live every day. No one should be afraid to be happy. I know the founding fathers would be overwhelmed at the amount of people that are letting others control their lives.
Those remarkable founders worked so hard to lay out a blueprint of opportunity and freedom. They provided basic standards to Americans, and those guided us to making it the America we live in today. The “American Dream” was not invented, but inherited. This nation not only has flourished, but is the greatest nation of the world. I believe our founders would not recognize the constitution in today's society. It is our individual duties to live to their standards. I feel as if our new world is so far from what those 18 men envisioned it to be.