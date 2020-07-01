Golden native and current University of Memphis golfer Isaiah Jackson won the 2020 Mississippi Men’s State Amateur Sunday by four strokes with a 10-under par at Annandale Golf Club in Madison.
Jackson opened the tournament, Thursday, with a 3-under-par 69 and followed that with back-to-back 70s on Friday and Saturday. Jackson carded four birdies and one bogey on Sunday for another 3-under round. Jackson’s lead was down to one stroke midway through the round, but his competition faltered, and Jackson birdied the 11th hole to regain momentum.
Jackson’s win is the county’s 19th state amateur title across multiple categories. Clay Homan has won the Men’s State Amateur five times and the Men’s Mid-Amateur four times. Ally McDonald won the Women’s State Amateur in 2011 and 2012 and won the Girls’ Junior Amateur three times. Ken Hogue won the Men’s Super Senior Amateur in 2006 and 2008, and Chad Ramey won the Boys’ Junior Amateur in 2009 and 2010.
The win earns Jackson an exemption into the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson later this year.