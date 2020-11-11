It Comes with Age
By Rian Botts
In the morning sunlight
A mist falls upon my face,
Taking my mind and heart
Back to a special place.
Beyond the hills and trees,
Across the ocean wide,
Where many who are now gone
But once, we stood side by side.
I have memories of times
That live forever inside me.
My eyes are older now,
But, I can still see.
Many are the friend
That during the hard times we shared,
Both brother and sister
We did care.
Memories are everlasting,
Until the day they fade,
And that can happen,
It comes with age.