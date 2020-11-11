It Comes with Age

By Rian Botts

In the morning sunlight

A mist falls upon my face,

Taking my mind and heart

Back to a special place.

Beyond the hills and trees,

Across the ocean wide,

Where many who are now gone

But once, we stood side by side.

I have memories of times

That live forever inside me.

My eyes are older now,

But, I can still see.

Many are the friend

That during the hard times we shared,

Both brother and sister

We did care.

Memories are everlasting,

Until the day they fade,

And that can happen,

It comes with age.

teresa.blake@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus