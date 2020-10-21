When it comes to fundraising efforts, not many schools can boast they’ve beat the earnings of Tremont Attendance Center (TAC).
Especially when those numbers over the last decade tally up to over $500k.
Facing adversity doesn’t seem to phase them. During the 2008 recession, the tiny school of 325 students raised just under $30k during their October fundraiser events.
But when the pandemic of 2020 hit, it became obvious that the school wouldn’t be able to hold its over half-century festival event and they would have to look at other means of raising the much needed funds.
“Our PTO officers, along with our teachers met to discuss ideas for this year,” Principal Dawn Rogers said. “This year, like none other, we are going to work hard and strive to keep our fundraising going.”
Teachers, administrators, and the schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) met and came up with what they hope will bring in big dollars for the tiny school.
“Through much discussion, it was agreed on to try something we’ve never tried before, to give away a car,” Rogers said. “We called on our friends at Davis Ford to team up with us on this challenge. We will be selling chances on a 2020 Ford Fusion.”
Assistant Principal Brady Ramey first saw another school doing the same type of fundraiser on social media.
“We just thought it was a good idea and hope folks will support our efforts,” Ramey said. “We really appreciate Tab Bennett for partnering with us to help make this happen.”
The sticker price on the car is over $24k and chances are being sold $20 per ticket or 6 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held December 18, 2020 giving some lucky person a very nice Christmas gift, but the funds the student body raises stretches far beyond one person.
English Teacher Miranda Cipkowski told The Times the funds have gone to buy school supplies for each student, purchase new playground equipment for grades K-3, and make Project Grad, not only an effort to reduce drinking and driving, but a fun memory filled farewell possible for graduating seniors. October fundraising efforts have made a baseball/softball complex a reality and most recently, the PTO was able to purchase 30 Chromebooks and carts (charging stations) to ease students’ transition to virtual learning.
“There is no reason this time honored tradition has to be forsaken in the face of adversity,” she said. “If past behavior is, in fact, the best predictor of future behavior, the people of Tremont have proven time and time again they know how to give of themselves, especially when it counts the most.”
Cipkowski said that although the school’s efforts may look like never before, they are living in a time like never before, and they will adapt.
“I told my colleagues we will look back on this year with pride and quite honestly, a sense of wonder as to all we were able to accomplish,” she said. “In the words of Nelson Mandela, ‘It only seems impossible, until somebody does it.’”
TAC typically sprinkled their fundraising efforts across the month of October with supper plate meals, chances on donated items, followed by their Halloween carnival. In addition to selling chances on the car, they will hold a few smaller fundraisers throughout the rest of the year.
“We decided upon doing several school-wide fundraising events throughout the entire year,” Rogers said. “Our first event will be a chicken and dressing supper plate on Oct. 27. We plan on another supper in the spring.”
If anyone wishes to purchase tickets, please contact the school or any student at TAC Tremont School 662-652-3391