I’m really happy to launch my first column for The Itawamba County Times with some fun news. Today we announce the opening of voting for the Best of Itawamba.
Best of Itawamba, where we recognize the best people, businesses and events of Itawamba County, is an excellent opportunity to push the burdens of daily life aside, even if just for a moment, and celebrate our neighbors, teachers and friends.
For a newcomer like me, the Best of Itawamba can open a new world of possibilities off the beaten path. Truth be told, I’m a creature of habit and need a nudge sometimes to create new moments. Your votes for best furniture store, grocery store, produce, dry cleaner or car wash may alert me or your neighbors to one of Itawamba’s hidden gems.
Online voting begins today and ends April 21. Paper ballots, which will be published in the April 5 edition, are due back in to The Times office on April 14. The final results will be published in the May 31 edition.
This year’s ballot consists of six categories: people; businesses; education; first responders / medical / health; eateries and community. Each category will have several subcategories; for instance, under community, you can choose your favorite civic club, or an Itawamba event that you feel contributes heavily to the county’s sense of community... or you might want to highlight a beautiful lawn.
And that’s the beauty of the Best of Itawamba: it’s your vote, and although not every entry can win, there are no incorrect votes.
I can’t think of a better time to reflect on the county’s best law enforcement officer or best doctor or auto garage or simply your favorite place to grab a burger. It’s a perfect way to let your favorite barber or pharmacy know you appreciate them.
Readers can go to our website, djournal.com/itawamba, and click the Best of Itawamba button on the homepage or click this link and go straight to the ballots: https://journalinc.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Itawamba-2023-2/. Then, just go to each category and enter your choice.
And just so everyone knows, I will not have any advance knowledge of how the numbers are shaping up. That closely guarded secret will only be in the hands of our advertising representative, Shannon Cromeans, and she’s not telling.
I’m sure that some instructions here are, as my high school football coach would say, “clear as mud.” So feel free to call our office at 662-655-2141 with any contest questions.
Let the voting begin!
