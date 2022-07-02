A map of Mississippi's counties color-coding their level of COVID-19 infection on the CDC's scale, as of July 1. Itawamba County was among 31 Mississippi counties, marked orange on the map, which were rated "high" by the CDC.
According to the most recent data released by the Mississippi Department of Health, Itawamba County is among 31 counties in the state currently rating "high" on the CDC's COVID-19 community level ranking system.
That level carries with it recommendations for slowing the spread of the disease, including a return to wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation. The high level accompanies a recent rise in COVID-19 infections in Itawamba County, with 79 new cases reported on June 21 and another 56 on June 28.
The most recent cases reported brings the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Itawamba County to 196 for the month of June. That number represents a sharp increase over recent months, as only 101 cases were reported in the county in March, April and May combined.
That being said, the recent spike in new cases pales in comparison the the spike in cases in Itawamba County and nationally in the early months of 2022. At the height of that spike, Itawamba County experienced a seven-day average of 83 new cases a day. The highest seven-day average during the month of June only reached 11 cases per day.
Neighboring counties are a mixed bag in terms of how they're fairing compared to Itawamba County's case numbers. Lee and Prentiss Counties earned the same "high" rating as Itawamba, while Tishomingo and Monroe Counties received the lower "medium" level of COVID-19 infection rate. The two Alabama counties bordering on Itawamba, Marion and Franklin, currently rate "low" and "medium" on the CDC's scale, respectively.