Itawamba is among the top 10 counties in the state for online self-registration for Census 2020.
As of this weekend, Mantachie leads the county in online registration with 49%, followed by Fulton at 45.6% and Tremont at 35.8%.
The county has an overall response rate of 47%. Mississippi’s response rate is 44%.
Itawamba County Census Committee Member Vaunita Martin said one positive result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is that residents have registered while being quarantined in their homes.
“We encourage all our residents to sign up online. All you need is the code from the Census mailer, so make sure you are counted,” Martin said. “It takes about five to 10 minutes depending on how many you have living in your household. If you can’t do it online, then fill it out and mail it in.”
Census Bureau notifications began arriving in local mailboxes between March 12-20. The Census ID found on the letter or questionnaire can be used to self-register online. All Census IDs are 12 characters long using both letters and numbers.
Even if a household has yet to receive either a notice or questionnaire in the mail, registration for the Census can still be done online by visiting the online form and selecting “Start Questionnaire.” Below the ID field, click the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
Martin said the results of the Census are critical. The federal government disperses funds using data collected during the decennial count. It’s why accuracy is so important.
“It matters now more than ever to ensure we have an accurate count in light of the emergency disaster relief funds we are seeking and match our dollars,” Martin said.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Census Bureau has pushed back its field operations – census takers traveling from door to door – for two weeks, until April 15 to protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and those who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.