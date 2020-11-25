Coming into the week the IAHS Lady Indians were looking to pickup their first win of the season. They were greedy and picked up two wins on the week.
(G) IAHS 52 Saltillo 31
The Lady Indians used defensive pressure to perfection to run away from the Lady Tigers.
IAHS jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one and extended their lead to 27-13 at the half. The Lady Indians continued their relentless pressure in the second half and walked away with a 21 point win.
Junior Kiyah Adams led the Lady Indians with 19 points, followed by junior Della Shumpert with 15 and senior Kaitlyn Plunkett with 10.
(G) IAHS 52 Booneville 38
The Lady Indians jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and led wire-to-wire.
IAHS led by 14 at the half, but Booneville outscored IAHS 21-5 in the third quarter, to pull within two, down 33-31 heading to the fourth.{
However IAHS controlled the game’s tempo and walked away with a 14 point 52-38 victory.
Plunkett led the Lady Indians with 18, followed by Adams who had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds and Shumpert with 12.
The victory improved the Lady Indians record to 2-2 on the year.
For the IAHS guys, they were looking to keep their winning streak alive. Facing a little stiffer competition, head coach Darryl Wilson found out what his team was made of.
(B) IAHS 79 Saltillo 72
It was the Caden Prestage show in the boys game, as he lit the Tigers up with seven 3-pointers.
The Indians led from start to finish and by as much as 17 points.
Senior Davon Wilder led the Indians with 32 points, followed by Prestage, a senior, with 31.
(B) IAHS 63 Booneville 60
Senior Keondra Hampton put the Indians on his shoulders in the first half as he had 21 points at the break. In a close game throughout, teams traded buckets. After one, the Indians led 11-10.
At the half, they extended their lead to seven.
In the fourth quarter the Blue Devils battled back to take a one point lead late but strong play and key buckets by junior Arvesta Troupe helped the Indians seal the victory. Hampton led the Indians with 26, followed by Troupe with 13 and Wilder with 11.{
IAHS improved their record to 4-1 on the year.